Driver crashed Jeep after drinking eight cans of lager

A DRINK-driver who crashed his friend’s Jeep head on into a taxi after losing control on a hairpin bend has been banned from the road for 30 months.

Christopher James Scott (36), of L’Amont de Ville Bagot, St Ouen, was also ordered to complete a 12-month probation order and 140 hours of community service.

Apart from drink-driving, the defendant pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that Scott, who was a first-time offender, was dog-sitting at a friend’s house and decided to go to the Watersplash in St Ouen’s Bay in the Jeep for a drink.

Legal adviser Advocate Carla Carvalho said that the crash happened at about 12.15 am on 29 May when the defendant was driving up Mont de la Pulente and lost control on the hairpin bend before striking the taxi head on.

She added that Scott immediately drove away from the scene in what was effectively a ‘defective vehicle in a dangerous condition’ due to the damage sustained.

A passing motorist who stopped to assist the taxi driver said that he spotted the Jeep being driven in the middle of the road with no lights on.

Advocate Carvalho said that very shortly afterwards the Jeep and driver returned to the scene. Scott then admitted he was the person involved in the accident.

The court was told that the lowest reading on the intoximeter at Police headquarters was 79 micrograms in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 35 mcg.

Advocate Carvalho said that Scott drank eight pints of Breda lager that night before driving but thought he was in a fit state to drive.

Advocate James Bell, defending, said that Scott drove away out of ‘sheer panic’ for about 150 metres but shortly afterwards turned around and returned to the scene.

In sentencing, the Magistrate Bridget Shaw said: ‘I think you are very fortunate the accident was not more serious.’