A DRIVER was taken to hospital on Monday afternoon following a two-car collision on St Saviour’s Hill.

A silver Toyota Rav 4 driven by a 56-year-old woman and a silver Skoda Octavia driven by a 74-year-old woman collided close to the junction with Patier Road at about 3.50 pm.

The Toyota driver was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital as a precaution.