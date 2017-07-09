Ports posts £9.5m pre-tax profit

PORTS of Jersey, the States-owned body incorporated as a limited company in 2015, has reported a £9.5 million profit before tax for the first 15 months of trading, on turnover of £53 million.

The operation employs nearly 300 permanent staff transferred from the former States Harbours Department in October 2015 and the Airport, as well as seasonal temporary staff.

In the first annual report since incorporation, chief executive Doug Bannister said that seven planned commercial projects had been put into train, with £800,000 of new business activities and initiatives that did not exist before, including growing the Fuel Farm business, a doubling of marine services, a contract for the Visitor Information Centre and administration of the Ships’ Registry.

However, Mr Bannister said the Ports also faced uncertainty following the Brexit vote. The company, as a utility, is also subject to 20 per cent tax, as well as parish rates.

In the year to the end of December the number of passengers using the Airport increased by 58,000 – 3.8 per cent – to 1,590,791, although inter-island numbers decreased as well as those from the south of England.

Low-cost airline easyJet is now the dominant operator (34.9 per cent of market share), followed by British Airways (24.3 per cent) and Flybe (23.9 per cent).

Sea passengers to the end of December fell by 14 per cent, to 667,638, although the French route was more resilient (down by 7 per cent). There was also a 15 per cent decline in vehicle numbers. This was offset by an ‘encouraging’ 5.8 per cent increase in freight and fuel volumes – the highest since 2009.