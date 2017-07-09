Occupants cut out from car following crash in St Peter

FIREMEN had to cut two occupants of a car free with hydraulic equipment following a crash with another vehicle in St Peter.

Emergency services were called out shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday afternoon and eight firefighters attended the scene.

Once the occupants were freed crews assisted paramedics to transport them to awaiting ambulances.

A statement from the Fire and Resuce Service says: 'Due to the nature of the incident, fire crews worked closely with our partner emergency services to bring this incident to a speedy conclusion.'

The extent of injuries is unknown. The cause of the incident is being investigated by the States police, who have described the crash as 'serious'.

The accident took place at the junction between Grande Route des Augerez and La Rue d'Elysee.