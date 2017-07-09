Man in dispute with Condor and Brittany Ferries after trailer damaged

A MAN is in dispute with Condor and Brittany Ferries after claiming his new trailer sustained £900 worth of damage while being shipped to Jersey from Portsmouth.

Simon Harper, owner of Harper’s Catering, recently bought a new German-made refrigerated unit from a supplier in the UK.

However, after going to pick up his new purchase at the Harbour on 15 June, Mr Harper noticed that his yet unused trailer was not in perfect condition.

He said: ‘Condor have referred me to Brittany Ferries, who are employed as the stevedores [freight handlers] for them in Portsmouth.

‘They have said they will pay £895 for it to be repaired locally but I do not want that. It is a brand-new trailer – it has not even been used yet.

‘I want it to be repaired by the manufacturer in Germany but neither company is agreeing to pay for that.’

He added: ‘A few months down the line from now I do not want the doors to be falling off and then have either company tell me it is not their problem and that they had it repaired.’

Mr Harper claims that Brittany Ferries later informed him that he would need to deal with Condor regarding the payment of any additional expenses, as they were the ones contracted by the company.

However, he says that Condor have now told him that it is the responsibility of Brittany Ferries.

A spokesman for Brittany Ferries said that the dispute was in the hands of Condor.

In a statement, a spokesman for Condor said that they were continuing to work with all parties in order to reach an amicable and acceptable conclusion as soon as possible.