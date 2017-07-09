Guernsey learner driver crashes - after drinking vodka and 10 pints

A LEARNER driver who drank ten pints of lager and half a litre of vodka before crashing his car has been banned from the road.

Janis Janulevics’s car ploughed into a wall and flipped over when he lost control after clipping the wing mirror of an oncoming vehicle.

The wall then collapsed onto two parked cars and a bicycle.

Following the early-morning crash in the Guernsey parish of St Sampson, the 19-year-old was found to have 195 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood – more than double the legal limit of 80.

Janulevics, who had no insurance and was driving without supervision, was showing off his car to a friend at the time of the accident, Guernsey’s Magistrate’s Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without insurance and was banned from driving for three years and fined £1,200.

Advocate Alan Merrien said that his client had been brutally honest with police.

Judge Russell Finch said it had been an ‘alarming’ piece of driving which had caused significant damage to other people’s property.