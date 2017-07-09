Fire certificate delays: Law ‘needs complete revision’

A COMPLETE revision of a law introduced only four years ago is needed to address the backlog of applications for fire certificates for flats, according to a local property lawyer.

Paul Scally, a solicitor and partner at Le Gallais & Luce, says he wrote to ministers at the start of the year to raise his concerns about the situation, which has meant some people are waiting up to 15 months for a certificate, but has never heard back.

And he has warned that the backlog is causing problems for those buying property in the Island, with some banks refusing to lend unless a certificate is in place.

He said: ‘If the States of Jersey are serious about safety what is really needed is a complete revision of the law and the process, and better support for the fire brigade.’

Figures released to the JEP following the Grenfell Tower fire in London, in which at least 79 people were killed, showed that as of the middle of June a total of 174 of the 432 applications for certificates received to date were still in progress.

Of those, 51 properties were yet to be visited to determine if they were houses of multiple occupation (HMO) and therefore needed certificates.

If a property is determined to be an HMO, owners are given three months to provide building floorplans, after which the Fire and Rescue Service issues formal notice of what work is required to bring the property up to standard. A certificate is issued only when the work has been inspected and judged to be of a satisfactory standard.

The backlog follows a change to the law in 2013 which made it a legal requirement for all HMOs – which do not include purpose-built flats such as high-rises – to have fire certificates, which have to be renewed every three years.