Motorists urged to avoid Victoria Avenue

vicrr

MOTORISTS are being advised to avoid Victoria Avenue on Sunday morning, as it will be subject to lane closures for the Jersey Triathlon.

Parking will be permitted in lay-bys and while buses are scheduled to run as normal, they will not be stopping at La Frégate.

Competitors will also be cycling through the western parishes and St Lawrence and running along the streets of St Helier.

The event takes place between 7.15 am and 1.30 pm.

