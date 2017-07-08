Call for politician to resign

A SERVING politician found to have lied to the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry should resign if the States is to maintain the confidence of Islanders, according to one of his backbench colleagues.

This week the inquiry panel concluded in their report that former Home Affairs Minister Deputy Andrew Lewis had lied under oath while giving evidence to them about the suspension of ex-police chief Graham Power.

They also found he had lied to the States about the matter.

Unlike members of the public, States Members cannot be prosecuted for perjury for lying to the Assembly or an inquiry.

However, Deputy Jackie Hilton, who represents the same district – St Helier No 3 and 4 – as Deputy Lewis, believes that that is not good enough and that her political colleague has damaged the reputation of the Assembly.

‘I do not want to be tarred with the same brush.

‘If we want to maintain the confidence of the public in the States Assembly there is only one thing Deputy Andrew Lewis can do,' she said.

Deputy Lewis has always denied lying and says he made three factual errors when talking on the record about the suspension, none of which were deliberate and all of which he has since corrected.

The Privileges and Procedures Committee, which deals with alleged breaches of the States Members’ code of conduct, is currently looking into the matter.

Asked this week to clarify which document he had been referring to when he wrongly said he had seen a Metropolitan Police report which supported Mr Power’s suspension, the Deputy said it was a letter from former States chief executive Bill Ogley, which attached a report from the then deputy police chief containing extracts from the Met Police report.

Deputy Hilton, who was present in the States during the in-camera debate on the suspension during which Deputy Lewis is said to have lied, said, however, that the inquiry had supported its conclusions with clear evidence. She added that the Deputy’s evidence to the inquiry included ‘massive contradictions’.

‘He [Deputy Lewis] should step down as a States Member in my personal opinion,’ said Deputy Hilton.