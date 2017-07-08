Appeal launched to help sinking Pacific islands with link to Jersey

A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to find new homes for the inhabitants of a group of South Pacific islands that are disappearing beneath the waves.

Islander Ned Malet de Carteret is a descendant of Captain Philip Carteret, an 18th-century seafarer and explorer who gave his name to seven tiny islands he discovered on a coral atoll in 1767.

He is asking Islanders for donations to help the people of the Carteret Islands whose land is becoming uninhabitable as sea levels rise.

Mr Malet de Carteret said: ‘The Carteret Islands and their 3,000 residents in the Pacific Ocean face extinction by submersion and, within our lifetime, the islands will be the first to disappear underwater due to rising sea levels.

‘They are the world’s first environmental refugees but an ongoing relocation programme to their neighbouring island of Bougainville is painfully slow and so far only 80 people have relocated.’

Mr Malet de Carteret hopes to raise enough money to house as many families as possible.

He said: ‘It costs $8,500 [£6,600] to build a home and a new future for a family which will transform their lives from simple fisherfolk to cacao planters.’

Captain Carteret was born in 1733 at Trinity Manor. He was a Seigneur of Trinity and finished his naval career as a Rear-Admiral, dying in Southampton in 1789.

The Jersey Overseas Aid Commission is also considering the best way that it can assist the islanders to rebuild their lives elsewhere.

For further information visit justgiving.com and search for Edward Malet de Carteret.