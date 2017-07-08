Anti-tank defences removed from beach
MEMBERS of the Jersey Field Squadron used spades and brute strength this week to remove six German anti-tank defences from the beach at Archirondel.
The reinforced concrete posts, known as Tetrahedra, were sunk into the sand during the Occupation and would have had mines at the top.
The Channel Islands Occupation Society intend to install them at Noirmont Point, where other anti-tank defences are displayed.
