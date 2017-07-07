Sex offender must notify police when leaving the Island

A SEX offender who failed to tell police that he was leaving the Island when subject to an order requiring him to give seven days’ notice before travelling has been bound over for 12 months.

Helier Garcia (23), of Rouge Bouillon, was also told that he had to provide an address in Southampton where he was staying for the first night when he arrived in the UK.

The court heard that he was sentenced by the Royal Court on 20 March 2015 for a sexual offence and, as part of his terms of being on the Sex Offenders Register, was required to give notice of any intention to travel away from the Island.

But he failed to notify the authorities and was stopped at the Airport as he tried to leave for the UK.

Advocate Niall MacDonald, defending, submitted that the defendant had recently been the victim of an assault and intended to leave the Island for a period of time.

And he told the court that Garcia had ‘concerns for his safety’ if he was to be detained at La Moye Prison while the matter was sorted out.

The advocate said that Garcia’s stepfather had contacted the police protection unit to inform them of the defendant’s plans but the court was told that the onus was on the person on the register to give the information directly to the police.

Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris told Garcia: ‘If you are in Jersey, you have got to give an address. If you are going to the UK, you have to say when you are to travel, who you will travel with and give details of an address where you are going to stay on the first night.’

He warned the defendant that if he did not comply with the rules, he would be committing an offence and would be brought back to court.