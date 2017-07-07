Search for 'man in distress'

A MAJOR search operation was launched on Friday morning following reports that a man was in distress on the beach at Grève d’Azette.

Eleven States police officers and three honorary officers searched the area after the man was spotted at about 6 am.

Beachgoers and swimmers were also spoken to.

The Fire and Rescue Service also launched their inshore lifeboat from the slip near the White Horse pub.

The emergency services were at the scene for an hour and a half before being stood down after nothing was found or seen in the area.