'Reckless' green lane speeder banned from the road

A MOTORIST who admitted speeding at 41 mph in a green lane and reversing away at speed after nearly crashing into another vehicle has been banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to complete 70 hours of community service.

Curtis Robert Marsh (24), of Rue de la Presse, St Peter, admitted dangerous driving in the road where he lives and was told by Magistrate Bridget Shaw that his actions were ‘reckless and dangerous’.

St Peter Centenier John Camara said that on 14 February at about 3.30 pm the defendant was behind the wheel of a red Subaru Impreza that was speeding along the 15 mph road.

The Centenier said that Marsh narrowly avoided colliding with another car and braked hard to stop just in front of it. He then immediately reversed away at speed.

There were two skid marks on the road measuring 26 metres. Legal adviser Advocate Carla Carvalho said that, as a consequence of the skid marks, a police expert had produced a report that concluded the vehicle was travelling at 41 mph.

Marsh also admitted two parking offences, for which he was fined a further £140. The court heard that the defendant also had previous motoring offences on his record.

Mrs Shaw said: ‘This is a truly excessive speed for a 15 mph road. People should have confidence that they should be able to walk on those roads with cars going slowly.

‘We don’t want to see a reckless and dangerous driver on the road. Anyone driving on a road has to pay attention at all times, as sooner or later there is going to be an accident.’