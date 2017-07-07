Letter to the Editor: Secret agenda for St Saviour’s Hospital site?

From Max Hewitt

JUST across the main road from St Helier to Gorey, and fronted by a well-tended grassed area the size of a football stadium, this granite-faced building with all its ground-floor windows boarded up, lies neglected – the former St Saviour’s Hospital.

For countless years this huge (by Island standards) States of Jersey-owned site – only partly used, but with enormous potential – has cried out for redevelopment.

Is there some secret housing agenda for this old hospital set in spacious grounds on both sides of a main road and flanked by the picturesque, tree-lined Queen’s Valley Reservoir?

Built as a hospital, but for the last quarter of a century partly derelict and underused, it is now a rundown, albeit tidy site, which, I repeat, is in urgent need of a new life (as a hospital perhaps).

Are the powers that be unaware of its potential? It is obviously too valuable a piece of real estate for social housing. The large development companies will surely have sniffed around it or are continuing to sniff around it and waiting to pounce at the chance to get their fingers in what promises to be a ‘pot of gold’.

In their infinite wisdom, the States have extracted their heads from the sand and finally decided to turn the current Hospital site into what promises to be at least a year or two of disruption and demolition in St Helier.

