Hundreds stopped in police drink-drive crackdown

A TOTAL of 445 vehicles have been stopped and four motorists arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following the launch of a summer campaign by the States police at the weekend.

A 69-year-old man was the first to be detained, after being stopped at 7.50 pm in St Aubin on Sunday.

At 2.11 pm on Tuesday, a 70-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving but later released without charge after a second alcohol reading taken at the States police headquarters came back under the limit.

At 11.12 pm the following day, a 44-year-old man was arrested for drink-driving on Westmount Road.

And 30 minutes later a 47-year-old man was arrested in Mary Street.

During the two-week campaign, the States police will be carrying out an increased number of road checks around the Island and are encouraging people to report drink-drivers.