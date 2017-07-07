facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Driver gets 'words of advice' following roundabout collision

police1

A MOTORIST was given ‘words of advice’ by the police following a crash at Five Oaks roundabout.

A green Toyota Aygo driven by the 39-year-old woman and coming from Prince’s Tower Road was in collision with a silver VW Golf coming from Bagatelle Road at about 11.10 am.

The cars suffered minor damage. According to the States police, officers gave words of advice to the driver of the Golf.

