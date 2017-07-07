Crazed peacock attacks car - and causes thousands of pounds of damage

A PESKY peacock has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after taking an intense dislike to one Islander’s new Range Rover.

It is thought the animal – which has not been claimed by anyone – has been seeing its reflection on the side of the black vehicle and, mistaking it for a love-rival, launching vicious attacks.

Steve Wallace recently imported the luxury SUV from the UK and says that, as the car is still in the process of being registered in Jersey, he is unable to move it to another location away from the avian anarchist.

He said: ‘It has absolutely decimated the car, every single panel on the car has been scratched – the doors, the bumpers – it absolutely hates it.

‘I think I am going to have to get the whole car resprayed, it is going to cost me thousands of pounds.

‘I just bought it in the UK for my wife. It is her pride and joy. She waited years to get it and she is bawling her eyes out at work knowing that this bird is scratching it to bits.’

Mr Wallace, who owns a kitchen design and installation company, added that his wife’s Range Rover was not the first victim of the peacock’s vandalism and that a classic car had also ‘fallen fowl’ of its bad behaviour.

He added: ‘We had a black Ford Capri in front of the house a few weeks ago, which my friend and I are restoring, and I looked at it one day to find it covered in scratches.

‘I initially thought that the grandchildren had done it and blamed them, but had to apologise when I saw what the bird was doing.

‘I have got a pest control guy who was going to come round to shoot it, but the police called me to say “whatever you do don’t do that”.’