COMMENT: We need a rethink on sewers

Rob Duhamel

MORE and more jurisdictions these days are exploring the benefits of distributed, small-scale treatment plants which process waste water to higher standards than conventional, centralised municipal sewage plants. The proposed Infrastructure Department plan to introduce a sewage charge on commercial users next year, with domestic users following soon after, is therefore likely to backfire in the longer term.

A true environmental tax is a short-term financial disincentive, designed to change behaviour and, in this case, discourage the excessive use of water and waste water.

Although the department describes the charge as an environmental tax, it clearly isn’t as the income will be relied upon to fund the ongoing service and the capital programme.

These charges will support over £230 million of investment in propping up the Victorian drainage system. Its design and the various attempts to overcome problems have left a hotch-potch of a network. With increasing sewage volumes due to higher population, steps have been taken in recent years to separate rainwater from sewage to reduce the load on the treatment works and minimise the risk of flooding in the town. However, rainwater is essential to flush through the system and to prevent waste from accumulating in parts of the pipework. Pumping stations have been added to the network to deal with low lying areas, but these can’t cope when flow volumes are high. Concentrated sewage is harder to move through the system, but easier to process at the treatment works. Diluted sewage moves well but is harder to process. Solving one problem within this centralised water-based system exacerbates a problem in a different area. It is time for a proper rethink. If flushing toilets are to be used, they do not need to use potable water. Convenient alternative toilet designs exist that do not use water at all. Our current sewerage system pumps nitrates and phosphates into St Aubin’s Bay causing algal blooms. The Infrastructure Department is still mooting an extension of the outfall pipe and dumping these chemicals further out to sea, instead of addressing the problem environmentally and responsibly.

Before new taxes are imposed, much more thought needs to be given to modern, cost effective, distributed waste systems. People need the right to opt out of the new charge if they want to treat their own waste water. This option does not seem to be provided for in the current proposals.