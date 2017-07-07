10 stats revealing Islanders' online habits

HOW long do we spend on social media? What is the most downloaded TV programme? And who do we like to read about online?

JT have answered those questions and more after issuing the Channel Islands’ top 10 digital stats of 2016.

1. The most downloaded programme in Jersey was the Great British Bake Off.

2. The most searched for individual was David Bowie.

3. In 2016 the average Islander spent 303 hours on Facebook.

4. The most popular app downloaded was Snapchat.

5. Jersey’s FitBit wearers took around 697,880,000 steps.

6. The most read online newspaper was the Mail Online.

7. The Channel Islands’ tech device of choice was the iPhone, with more units per head than any other country.

8. The most popular day for online shopping on the JT network was 18 December.

9. The average number of devices per household in Jersey connected to the internet was 15.

10. Islanders use 31,000,000MB of data a week on JT’s 4G network.