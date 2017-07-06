Schoolgirl rape trial: Jurors sent out

THE jury in the trial of a 21-year-old man accused of raping a schoolgirl in a remote north coast car park has been sent out to deliberate.

Paulo Adeline Pestana Ferreira denies rape and four counts of indecent assault.

The Crown allege that Mr Ferreira took advantage of the 'intoxicated' and 'vulnerable' girl by assaulting her just hours after meeting her in the Havana Club.

However, it is the defence's case that Mr Ferreira and the girl only kissed and cuddled in the back seat of his car when they parked up in a car park as he gave her a lift home.

Both the Crown and defence counsel gave their closing statements to the jury of seven men and five women on Thursday morning.

After summing up the case, Commissioner Julian Clyde-Smyth sent jurors out at 1.05 pm.