Rape accused 'lied because he was scared'

A MAN accused of raping and indecently assaulting a schoolgirl has told a jury that he initially lied to the police during interview because he was ‘fearful’ and did not understand the charges against him.

Paulo Adeline Pestana Ferreira (21) told the Royal Court on Wednesday that he lied because he was ‘scared’ of telling the truth to the police and his lawyers.

He said that he was ‘fearful’, as he believed he had acted illegally by kissing a girl under the age of 18 in a nightclub and because he had exceeded the legal drink-drive limit when he drove her home later.

Mr Ferreira denies rape and four counts of indecent assault.

The alleged victim claims that the defendant committed the offences after agreeing to drive her home following a night out when they had met in the Havana Club, where they danced, chatted and kissed.

During his first police interview, Mr Ferreira told officers that he did offer the alleged victim a lift home but she did not get out of the front seat of the car.

However, yesterday he admitted changing his story during a subsequent police interview to say that the pair kissed while they sat in the back of the car when it was parked.

Crown Advocate Simon Thomas, prosecuting, said that Mr Ferreira changed his story about the night when he learned that incriminating traces of his DNA had been found.

He also accused Mr Ferreira as being someone who is ‘prepared to lie to get out of trouble’.

‘The reason you came up with this story, which you gave the jury, is that is that you received a report from [forensics expert] Kerri Allen which said that just speaking in the club or kissing in the club could not explain the DNA [findings],’ said Advocate Thomas.

‘So you tried to come up with another explanation.’

Mr Ferreira said, however, that what he had said was ‘just the truth’.

He told jurors that the alleged victim was not too drunk at the time but Advocate Thomas said that she seemed to be ‘very drunk’.

‘You are trying to minimise how drunk she was aren’t you?’ he said to Mr Ferreira.

‘You took advantage of a drunk girl, didn’t you?’

The defendant denied this.

The trial continues.