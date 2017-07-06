Jersey Care Inquiry: £1.8m of extra funding to support vulnerable children

AN extra £1.8 million has been released to fund projects to support vulnerable children.

The money will support six initiatives between now and 2019.

They include extra staff for the Youth Enquiry Service and the Children’s Change Programme, a pilot psychotherapy service for parents and babies and a full-time staff member to establish on-island social work training.

The Youth Enquiry Service will receive £281,200 to employ more workers.

They will provide a young person’s one-stop-shop and advice centre with extended opening hours and will develop their existing curricular work which targets at-risk young people in schools, youth projects and other locations where young people gather.

The Children’s Change Programme will receive £96,050 and the pilot psychotherapy service will get £176,000. The service will target at-risk families and aims to improve the parent-child relationship.

The funding also includes a £194,400 allocation to enable Highlands College to develop on-island social work degree courses and to cover fees for 12 students starting in September next year.

A total of £868,000 will be used to employ more legal advisers to deal with the increase in advice to Children’s Services and to assist in developing new legislation for children.