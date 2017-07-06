Guernseyman gets extra jail time - after carving own name into court bench

A GUERNSEYMAN has been jailed for an extra month – after carving his own name into a bench in the island’s Royal Court.

Thomas Jack Amos-Brown was so annoyed by a comment made by a judge in a previous case that he decided to take it out on a wooden seat in the court’s custody suite.

But he made the unfortunate error of scratching his own name, ‘Amos’, into the bench.

He also carved his name on the doorframe, along with some insults to the judge and Jurats.

The 25-year-old was quickly identified as the culprit and pleaded guilty to criminal damage.

Judge Graeme McKerrell said it was an ‘extraordinarily stupid’ piece of vandalism.

As well as extra jail time, he was ordered to pay £250 compensation.