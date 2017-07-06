Drugs mule loses his wheels

A DRUGS mule who tried to smuggle cannabis worth more than £1.1 million into the Island has had his car scrapped by authorities.

On 13 January, Shane Lee Ray, from High Wycombe, was stopped by Customs officers as he attempted to enter Jersey after arriving by ferry from Portsmouth.

After carrying out an inspection of Ray’s Mini Cooper, 57.7 kg of cannabis was found within the roof lining and he was subsequently arrested and later jailed for six years.

A ministerial decision signed by Assistant Home Affairs Minister Deidre Mezbourian, which outlines the decision to scrap the UK-registered vehicle, states that no request was made by Ray to claim the vehicle back.

The document also notes that an inspection of the car by Driver and Vehicle Standards officers revealed that it was worth £980 and that it would not be economically viable to register the car in Jersey and return it to a saleable condition.

Gary Le Neveu, assistant director for frontiers and investigation for Customs, said that the service generally seized up to four vehicles a year.