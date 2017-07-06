Man found not guilty of raping schoolgirl

A MAN has been cleared of raping and indecently assaulting a schoolgirl.

Paulo Adeline Pestana Ferreira was accused of indecently assaulting the girl four times at various locations before raping her at Les Platons car park hours after they met in Havanna nightclub.

During a Royal Court trial, the Crown alleged that Mr Ferreira took advantage of the 'intoxicated' and 'vulnerable' girl.

But the defence claimed that the pair only kissed and cuddled and that all activity was consensual.

Mr Ferreira (21) denied four counts of indecent assault and a charge of rape and was unanimously found not guilty of all charges by jurors on Thursday afternoon after about three hours’ deliberation.