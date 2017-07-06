BREAKING: Ex-minister will not face prosecution for 'lying' to care inquiry

DEPUTY Andrew Lewis will not be prosecuted for perjury following the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry's conclusions that he lied under oath, the Attorney General has said.

Advocate Robert MacRae told the States Assembly that, according to the law, States Members cannot be prosecuted for lying in the Chamber or in a committee of inquiry.

As a result he said that no action could or would be taken against the former Home Affairs Minister, who the inquiry panel found had lied to it and to the States by saying he had seen a report by the Met Police to justify suspending former police chief Graham Power in 2008.