Big Gig security increased following UK terror attacks

PEOPLE attending next weekend’s Sure Big Gig and Legends in the Park are being warned there are likely to be queues because security has been stepped up following the recent UK terror attacks.

The organisers of the events, which are due to take place at Howard Davis Park and will be headlined by Olly Murs and Holly Johnson respectively, say they have sought advice from the authorities in the UK as they make the final preparations for the concerts.

The events come less than two months after a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 other people and injuring hundreds more.

Last month seven people were killed by three terrorists who drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing a number of people in neighbouring Borough Market.

With the UK on high alert following those attacks and security stepped up at major events around the UK, including festivals such as Glastonbury, the Sure Big Gig management team has now moved to reassure ticket-holders that their safety will be their top priority.

In a statement, organisers said: ‘Since the attacks on the UK mainland we have consulted with personnel at the very highest level and all the relevant police and security groups as we carry on with the preparations for our event.

‘The Howard Davis Park perimeter, arena, backstage and offsite areas will be robustly controlled by our States police and honorary police in conjunction with our UK security experts. Your enjoyment and safety is paramount.’

Organisers have warned that there will be ‘strict search procedures’ on entry which may cause some ‘slight delays’ in getting into the concerts.