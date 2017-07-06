Bass stocks: Minister given more powers

FURTHER steps to help conserve Jersey’s bass stocks by allowing the Environment Minister to directly order a ban on the use of nets and hooks on the beach have been approved by the States.

In June last year the law was updated so that for beach-fishing the length of a net was restricted to 100 metres and the number of hooks on a line to 50.

The regulations were further amended in November to give the Environment Minister the ability to change the net and hook limit by order.

In this week’s States sitting, a further amendment was approved to allow the minister to set, by order, the number of hooks and the length of a net to zero.

The move, which was approved in a series of votes, means that the minister will effectively be able to prohibit the use of both by direct order.