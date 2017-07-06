Jersey Care Inquiry: AG to make statement on politician who 'lied'

A STATEMENT is expected today from the Attorney General following calls for a States Deputy to face a criminal investigation after the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry concluded that he had lied to them under oath.

The panel, which published its report on Monday, found that former Home Affairs Minister Deputy Andrew Lewis had lied to the States and the inquiry about having seen a Metropolitan Police Service report before suspending police chief Graham Power in 2008.

Within hours of the care inquiry report being published, Mr Power had called for Deputy Lewis to be prosecuted for perjury.

Asked if a criminal investigation had been or was going to be launched into the claims, the Law Officers’ Department said that the Attorney General would be making a statement on the matter on Thursday.

Deputy Lewis, who left politics for a number of years following his time as Home Affairs Minister but returned as a Deputy for St Helier No 3/4 in 2014, has always denied that he lied to the States.

Speaking earlier this week following the publication of the inquiry’s report, he said he was ‘staggered’ that the panel had said he had lied and once again denied the claims.