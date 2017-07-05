Wind farm plans move on

PLANS to build a 62-turbine wind farm 23 miles off Jersey’s south coast have progressed after a company was commissioned to survey the seabed around the proposed site.

Permission for the project was granted in April and since then checks to see if there is any unexploded ordnance in the area – 12.5 miles north of Saint-Brieuc – have taken place.

Around 2.5 billion euros has been budgeted to build the facility – which will be visible from some parts of the south coast on a clear day – and it is hoped that it could begin generating electricity by 2020.

Three large specialised ships are now due to travel to the area to begin collecting and analysing samples from the sea bed.

A spokesman for Ailes Marines, the company which has been set up to build the facility, said that the work had followed an initial geotechnical survey carried out in 2012.

He said: ‘Since we obtained authorisation from the Prefecture of the Côtes-d’Armor on 18 April, the project has entered the pre-construction phase.

‘An unexploded ordnance survey has taken place and was completed in May, and the Fugro group has now been commissioned by Ailes Marines to conduct a geotechnical survey.’