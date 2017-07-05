Schoolgirl rape trial: DNA 'likely to be the accused's'

DNA evidence found on an alleged rape victim’s top is a ‘billion times more likely’ to belong to a man accused of attacking her rather than anyone else, jurors have heard.

On the second day of the Assize trial of Paulo Adeline Pestana Ferreira, forensic experts for the prosecution and defence agreed that three samples taken from the teenager’s top were likely to belong to the defendant.

The 21-year-old is accused of raping the schoolgirl in a remote north-coast car park hours after meeting her in a town nightclub.

He is also charged with four counts of indecent assault.

Mr Ferreira, who was 20 at the time of the alleged offences, denies the charges.

On Tuesday, Mr Ferreira’s defence counsel said that it was his client’s contention that the girl had sat on his lap while they kissed and cuddled on the back seat.

The Royal Court also heard from prosecution forensic expert Dr Neil Simpson and defence expert Kerri Allen, who both said that two samples taken from the top’s breast area and a third lower down all contained the defendant’s DNA.

Talking about the sample taken from the right breast area of the top, Dr Simpson said: ‘In my opinion, it is a billion times more likely the DNA present is that of the defendant and the victim than it is of anyone else.’

He added: ‘The defendant’s DNA was fully represented as the major contributor.’

The trial continues.