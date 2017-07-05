POLL: Should Haut de la Garenne be demolished?

SHOULD Haut de la Garenne – the former children’s home at the centre of the historical abuse inquiry – be demolished?

In its report, the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry suggested that the historic building, which to some is a reminder of the decades of abuse carried out in the Island, should be torn down.

Do you agree?

'We believe that the buildings at Haut de la Garenne are a reminder of an unhappy past or shameful history for many people. They are also a symbol of the turmoil and trauma of the early stages of Operation Rectangle, the attention it brought to the island and the distress it evoked in many former residents. We recommend that consideration be given as to how the buildings can be demolished and that any youth or outdoor activity or services for children located on the site should be in modern buildings bearing no resemblance to what went before.' Independent Jersey Care Inquiry