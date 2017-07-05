Politician who ‘lied’ faces review of his conduct

THE conduct of a States Member accused of lying to the Assembly in relation to the suspension of a former police chief is due to be reviewed by the Privileges and Procedures Committee next week.

Deputy Andrew Lewis, who suspended former police chief Graham Power when he was Home Affairs Minister in 2008, was accused by the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry of lying both to the States and the panel.

In its report, the panel found that Deputy Lewis had deliberately lied by saying he had seen a report by the Met Police to justify suspending Mr Power.

The Deputy has strongly refuted the suggestion and said that his comments in the States were a ‘genuine mistake’ which he has since corrected.

During States question time on Tuesday, PPC chairman Len Norman said: ‘The matter will be discussed in accordance with States standing orders and I have asked for it to be placed on the PPC agenda for our next scheduled meeting next week.’

Mr Norman also confirmed that a member of the public had contacted PPC last year with allegations that Deputy Lewis had lied to the States but that under standing orders the committee could not investigate as ‘a complaint made about a comment made in the States has to be made by a States Member’.

Yesterday, Mr Power said that a criminal investigation should be launched because he said, as evidence was given to the inquiry under oath the panel was effectively accusing Deputy Lewis of ‘committing perjury’.