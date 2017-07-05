Letter to the Editor: States workers should be celebrated, not denigrated

From Andrew Scate, chief officer, Environment Department and lead for public sector reform

ON behalf of public sector workers, I felt I must reply to your reporting (JEP 21 June) of the recent IoD lunch at which John Henwood spoke about public sector reform.

The emotion of the article and the comments made, were disappointing and demoralising.

It's easy to say, 'Cut public spending, do less, provide less'. What is forgotten is that delivering diverse services to a diverse island population is a very complex thing.

People continually expect more from their government and expect us to keep up with standards of public services seen in neighbouring jurisdictions. We often see the headlines for the States to step in, to support, to help and to solve.

We continually respond to an ever-increasing array of pressures, including those which are environmental, health related, security related, IT related, geopolitical or skill related. All of these create pressures to respond and pressures to spend money.

What are the facts? In a low-tax environment, we continue to deliver first-rate public services. We have made £34m of savings in 2015/16, and plan to deliver further savings of £43m by the end of 2019. We are changing, reviewing and investing to improve services across all branches of government. We have embarked on major reviews of all areas to deliver differently. We have seen excellent financial-plan performance. We are going online, we are going mobile and we are becoming more efficient.

But what are we here to do? Well, simply put, we educate, we clean, we plan, we protect, we repair, we care, we conserve, we regulate, we heal, we advise, we support and we enable. We, the States of Jersey, are a mutli-disciplinary, multi-skilled and multi-faceted team of Islanders, who passionately care about this Island and the lives we make better.

A private sector cannot exist in isolation, it needs the public sector to set the rules, to provide an even hand and to provide services which the private sector cannot or will not.

So before anyone comments about the ease of spending less and providing less, I would ask them to think about this when next needing an emergency response, using our health system, driving on our roads, wanting children educated or walking in our countryside.

In our Island, the people that keep the Island working, and provide the great physical, service and regulatory environment which attracts private investment, are the 6,000 public sector workers we employ across all areas of life.

By all means let's have a debate about value for money, but let's also celebrate our public sector workers, the services they provide and the lives they make better, rather than denigrate them and be negative about the huge contribution they make to the Island.