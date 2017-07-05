COMMENT: Standards slipping in the age of ‘business-like attire’

Lucy Stephenson

MY teenage self would hate me for saying this, but ‘when I was young…’

When I was young you were taught to wear suits for interviews, that denim, trainers and flip flops were not suitable work attire and that what you wore was taken as a sign of how seriously you take a situation or the respect that you give it.

But fast forward a decade (okay maybe a decade-and-a-half, but who’s counting?) and times, it appears, have changed.

Standards have slipped and there’s a distinct lack of smart attire in offices these days. Okay so denim and flip flops aren’t seen everywhere, but you can go days sometimes without seeing a proper suit.

And it’s us women who are to blame.

This comment has been brewing for a while, but in a week when House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said that male MPs no longer need to wear ties in the chamber, it seemed particularly appropriate.

Mr Bercow, you see, in a break with tradition, said that MPs should wear ‘business-like attire’ but that it was not essential for this to include ties.

In the past it has been custom for male MPs to wear jackets and ties when in the Commons.

The move away from ties has been coming for a while. First, ties got skinnier, now they are disappearing altogether.

But it is more the general ‘business-like attire’ that has got me concerned.

Because, as we all know, such descriptions are very much open to interpretation. After all, that’s what has got us into this mess in the first place.

Men, you see, have had it easy for decades. A suit is a suit, add a shirt and tie and you are ready for any office, court, meeting, appearance in the Commons or audience with the Queen.

Yes, even a suit can be worn scruffily, or a shirt untucked or unironed, or with toothpaste down a tie, but such things can be easily rectified – at least the basics are there.

But for us girls, it has always been much harder to control what counts as ‘business-like’.

And as a result what is acceptable has been broadened little by little over the years.

Men mistakenly confuse this burden of choice with something positive, an exciting way to express yourself and a liberation from the chains of monotonous social control.

That’s simply not true. Sure, some days it is nice to open your wardrobe and wonder ‘what am I going to wear today?’, but more often than not it just causes stress. And it’s expensive too.

It is also the very reason that men are increasingly ditching their ties. After all, why should they be made to wear something that most find at least mildly annoying when members of the opposite sex don’t have such rules enforced upon them?

Many a man has been told off by a boss for not wearing a tie – I know, I’ve seen it happen – but it is much harder to tell a woman that her outfit isn’t right.

And the result, again, is that standards have dropped – and dropped and dropped.

‘Business-like’ attire is now pretty much whatever someone decides to wear in a ‘business’ environment and gets away with. And that is a change I am uncomfortable with.

I know it shouldn’t matter what we wear – and I am as guilty as the next person for letting standards slip – but having been brought up in a society where you are taught about personal presentation as soon as you pull on your first school uniform, often even earlier, I just cannot help it.

That said, it is not just the younger generation who are to blame, but us in the middle too.

My feelings on this are not something that I will just be able to shake off easily either.

So given that I still have 30-something years of work left and the fact that my generation are starting to become the bosses and conduct the interviews, it seems we are going to be stuck with this uncomfortable situation for a while yet.

Because it is inevitable that standards are going to keep shifting, and I know that my fellow outfit police and I will need to learn to relax and change our attitudes somewhat.

But perhaps we could meet somewhere in the middle?