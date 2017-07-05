'Bullied' college staff have been 'gagged', claims politician

HIGHLANDS College staff have been ‘gagged’ and ‘don’t know which way to turn’ to speak out about bullying and harassment in the workplace, a backbencher has claimed.

During States questions, Deputy Russell Labey asked Education Minister Rod Bryans what measures he was considering to ‘enhance staff confidence’ in the management of the college, including ‘external, independent intervention’.

The minister said that it was difficult for him to comment because there were ‘two live cases’ of grievance ongoing, but added that he felt staff satisfaction in the college was good.

‘The latest staff questionnaire revealed staff satisfaction of 74 per cent, which was very good,’ he told the Chamber.

‘Further to that, we work very closely with the unions on this matter and it says something that the representative of the largest teaching union is working in the college.

‘I work on the same campus as the staff and after attending a recent prize-giving was unaware of any tension.’

Deputy Labey said, however, that there were staff at Highlands who were distressed.

‘There are staff at Highlands College who have been gagged and don’t know which way to turn because they want to speak out,’ he said.

‘I would like the minister to address Education Department policy and not individual cases.

‘Has it been accepted procedure for teachers who instigate grievances for bullying and harassment in the college, which are upheld by investigators, to then sit before a panel chaired by a senior member of Education Department, who then overturns that decision?’

Deputy Bryans said that he was unaware that any member of the Education Department had chaired such a panel and said cases were handled ‘totally independently’.