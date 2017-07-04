Teenage driver arrested after crash leaves four injured

A TEENAGE driver has been arrested after crashing his car on Grouville Hill – leaving four passengers with injuries.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after his VW Polo veered across the road, smashed into a wall and travelled 100 metres down the hill before coming to a rest.

Two 15-year-old girls, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy all suffered minor injuries.

The eldest girl was taken to Hospital as a precaution.

The car suffered damage to its wheels and bodywork.

Anyone with information about the crash, which happened at about 11.40 pm on Monday, is being asked to phone the States police on 612612.