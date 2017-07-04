INQUIRY: Sir Philip Bailhache apologises for controversial Liberation Day speech

SENATOR Sir Philip Bailhache has apologised to anyone who was distressed by comments he made during his controversial Liberation Day speech as Bailiff in 2008.

In its report the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry said that the Senator had made a 'grave political error' when he said that the 'real scandal' was the 'unjustified and remorseless denigration of Jersey and her people' when the allegations of child abuse surfaced.

During Tuesday’s States sitting, the Senator said that his words had to be taken in context but admitted that that the choice of words was 'unfortunate'.

'The context of my speech is important and has to be remembered. It was never my intention to compare the evil child abuse with the misreporting that occurred during [the States police's historical abuse investigation] Operation Rectangle.

‘I accept that looking at the words in print in retrospect that the juxtaposition was unfortunate.

‘I think, however, that very few people listening to that speech while in Liberation Square would have imagined that I was asserting that child abuse was less important than the Island's reputation.’

He added: 'I have spent most of my professional life trying to do justice and bringing criminals, including child abusers, to book for their crimes.

'Anyone who knows me knows that I regard the abuse of children as one of the greatest of crimes. It is not a matter for the comparison to the reputation of the Island.

'I accept the panel's criticism and that those words were ill chosen. And I am sorry if they caused distress to anyone.'