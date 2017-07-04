Scooter riders taken to hospital after collision outside school

TWO scooter riders were taken to hospital on Tuesday afternoon following a collision outside Beaulieu School.

The States police were called to Wellington Hill at about 3.30 pm after a pink Sym scooter collided with a silver Honda scooter.

Both riders were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with injuries that are neither life-threatening nor life-changing, according to the States police.

No details of the riders have been released.