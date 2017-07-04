Schoolgirl 'raped in remote car park'

A SCHOOLGIRL was allegedly raped in a remote north-coast car park by a man she had met in a town nightclub a few hours earlier, an Assize jury has heard.

Paulo Adeline Pestana Ferreira, who is standing trial in the Royal Court, is also alleged to have repeatedly indecently assaulted the girl as he drove her from town in the early hours.

Mr Ferreira denies rape and four counts of indecent assault.

On Monday, a jury was told by Crown Advocate Simon Thomas that Mr Ferreira – who was 20 at the time of the alleged attack – took advantage of the intoxicated teenager after meeting her in a club.

Opening the case, Advocate Thomas said: ‘The prosecution suggest that there came a point in the Havana Club when the defendant decided that he would take advantage of her vulnerability due to her intoxicated state.’

The jury watched CCTV footage that showed the girl and the defendant walking through the streets of St Helier.

The court heard the girl wanted to walk to Liberation Square bus station, as she had arranged a lift to her home at 2 am.

Giving evidence the girl – who has since left school – admitted being drunk, and when asked a number of questions, she said: ‘I can’t remember.’

She said the defendant repeatedly asked if she wanted a lift home but she declined because she had transport arranged.

CCTV footage was also shown of the defendant running to Minden Place car park to get his car before driving to pick her up.

The girl said the alleged indecent assaults started with the defendant putting his hand down her jeans as he drove the car past B&Q. He also allegedly grabbed her breast through her clothes and grabbed her hand and put it on his naked private parts.

It is alleged that Mr Ferreira raped the girl in the rear seat of his VW car in the car park off Rue des Platons in Trinity sometime after 3 am.

The trial continues.