Road closed following two-car crash

A SECTION of Route des Quennevais in St Brelade was partially closed on Tuesday lunchtime following a two-car crash.

A blue Fiat Panda driven by an 85-year-old woman collided with a silver Smart car being driven by a male visitor to the Island near the Western Fire Station.

Neither driver was injured but both cars were damaged and were towed away.

The southbound lane was closed for about an hour after the accident, which happened shortly after noon.