Number plate to fetch up to £40,000

scooter

A REGISTRATION plate is expected to fetch up to £40,000 when it goes under auction in Jersey on Wednesday.

J999, which is assigned to a scooter of ‘insignificant value’, has a guide price of between £30,000 and £40,000.

Another number plate - J66677 – which is also assigned to a low-value scooter will go under the hammer at the same auction.

It has a guide price of between £800 and £1,200.

The plates are due to be auctioned by Simon Drieu and Co. at Glencoe Auction Rooms in St Lawrence from 11 am on Wednesday.

