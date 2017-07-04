INQUIRY: Children's Plan could be lodged by the autumn

PROPOSALS on how to implement the recommendations made in the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report could be formally lodged by October, the Chief Minister said in the States on Tuesday morning.

Senator Ian Gorst reaffirmed his commitment to tackle the string of recommendations made in the damning report and said it was ‘important that Members work together’ to deliver the changes.

Among the recommendations made by the panel was that Haut de la Garenne should be demolished.

The Chief Minister described it as a ‘good recommendation’ but added that proper consultation with the public would be undertaken before any decision on the building is made.

‘I believe I will be judged on whether I have given my whole-hearted support to endeavouring to deliver on these recommendations,’ said the Senator.

‘Now detailed work needs to be undertaken as to what money will be required, what people will be required and that detailed work has to be brought to this Assembly.

‘I am proposing that it is brought after the summer recess, possibly by October, in a detailed Children’s Plan so that it can be approved,’ he added.

Senator Gorst thanked the inquiry panel for their work and said that he believed the recommendations were something that the entire Assembly could get behind.