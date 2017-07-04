INQUIRY: 'A momentous day for child protection'

MONDAY was a ‘momentous day for child protection in Jersey and the UK’, a lawyer representing care leavers said as he paid tribute to the ‘courage’ of those who gave evidence to the inquiry.

Alan Collins, a UK solicitor who represents members of the Jersey Care Leavers’ Association, said that had it not been for the ‘bravery’ of the abuse survivors, the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry would never have been launched.

And he said the panel’s findings ‘throw down the gauntlet’ to the authorities to make significant changes to child protection in the Island.

‘It is a truly humbling experience to read this report, which is moving, upsetting and disturbing,’ he said.

‘The inquiry has thrown down the gauntlet to the States of Jersey, lawmakers and politicians to make serious changes to child protection fit for the 21st century.

‘The report comprehensively addresses a series of issues that were a concern, and in many cases remain to be so,’ said Mr Collins, a partner at Hugh James solicitors.

He added: ‘The findings are welcomed and are a tribute to the courage of the survivors – not just those who came forward to give evidence to the inquiry, but also to those who gave evidence to the police as part of Operation Rectangle.

‘Were it not for the survivors and their bravery, Operation Rectangle and subsequent investigations would never have seen the successful prosecution of offenders or the creation of the inquiry in the first place.’