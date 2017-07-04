Driver released without charge after girl knocked down

A MAN arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after his car struck a school girl is facing no further action.

The 38-year-old was arrested on Friday after the 14-year-old Haute Vallée pupil was knocked down outside the school.

The girl was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries to her ankle.

When breathalysed at the States police headquarters the driver was under the legal alcohol limit. The case is no longer being investigated.