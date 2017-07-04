INQUIRY: Staff named in report removed from front-line service

STAFF criticised in the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry report who were still providing frontline States services were removed on Tuesday morning and disciplinary processes are starting, the Chief Minister has confirmed.

In a statement in the States, Senator Ian Gorst reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the recommendations of the inquiry and thanked those who suffered abuse for coming forward and telling their stories.

And he confirmed that there were a ‘small number of employees’ mentioned in the report who were still working for the States.

He said: ‘Those who might be considered to be in frontline services have this morning been removed and disciplinary processes are being started.’

Senator Gorst added that overnight, two new complaints have been made to the police following the publication of the report and that 13 investigations still remain open.

The Chief Minister also said that he would be willing to ask members of the Council of Ministers to resign from their positions if they became obstacles to his goal of implementing the inquiry’s main recommendations in full.