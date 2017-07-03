Politician lied to the States and care inquiry panel

FORMER Home Affairs Minister Deputy Andrew Lewis lied to the States and the inquiry panel while giving evidence, according to the IJCI report.

It was further found that he used an interim report as part of the disciplinary process against former States police chief Graham Power when he knew it was 'impermissible'.

The sacking of Mr Power was handled badly, the inquiry said, but was not carried out to thwart the child abuse investigation.

The States police were found to have investigated properly and consistently both before and after the departures of Mr Power and deputy police chief Lenny Harper.

The panel found nothing to support claims that David Warcup, who took over from Mr Power, and Mick Gradwell, who took over from Mr Harper as senior investigating officer, made any attempt to reduce the scope of the investigation.

However, Mr Warcup was found to have exaggerated criticism of Mr Power in arguments about the suspension of the former chief of police. DCI Alison Fossey, who still works for the States police, was praised for her work during the long investigation.

The work of the Law Officers' Department was also examined as part of the inquiry. It was found that decisions on whether or not to prosecute individuals were taken appropriately.

However, disgraced former Magistrate-designate Ian Christmas, who served a prison term for fraud, was criticised for failing to apply the law properly to protect children and was found to have had a conflict of interest as legal adviser and judge.

The report was also critical of a breakdown in relations between the Law Officers' Department and the States of Jersey police which would have hindered the justice process.

Meanwhile, Bailiff Sir Philip Bailhache's Liberation Day speech in which he said the real scandal was the denigration of the Island was described by the panel as being 'a grave political error' rather than a concerted attempt to influence the police investigation into historical abuse.

The panel said that as a senior judge and an experienced politician he would have known what he was saying.

Sir Philip contended that it was merely an unfortunate juxtaposition of words.