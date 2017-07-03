Police launch summer drink-driving campaign

ISLANDERS are being encouraged to tell the States police about suspected drink drivers after the force launched a campaign to crackdown on the offence.

For the next two weeks there will be increased road checks around the Island by States police and honorary officers as part of the force’s summer drink driving campaign – You Can’t Hide From the Summertime Blues.

Acting Inspector Paul Smith said half of the arrests made during last year’s campaign were made following intelligence passed on by members of the public.

‘We want to see significant reductions in the number of people who choose to drink and drive and we would ask that anyone with information concerning those who continue to put us all at risk by drink driving to contact us on 612612 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,’ he added.

The force say that during the summer months the number of drivers dealt with is higher than at any other time of the year.

