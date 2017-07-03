Man 'raped and indecently assaulted' teenager

THE trial of a man charged with raping and indecently assaulting a woman began in the Royal Court on Monday.

Paulo Adelina Pestana Ferreira (21) denies committing the alleged offences on 9 October last year on a woman who was aged 17 at the time.

He is alleged to have committed the rape at Rue des Platons in Trinity. He is also accused of committing four counts of indecent assaults at locations in the Island.

A jury of seven men and five women was sworn-in on Monday morning to sit in the Assize trial.

Through his lawyer, Advocate Rui Tremoceiro, the defendant entered not guilty pleas and the trial, which is expected to last four days, got underway.